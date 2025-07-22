Watch Viral Video: 10 days before resigning, Jagdeep Dhankhar said this about retirement – ‘subject to…’

Ten days before his surprising decision to resign as Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar had expressed his willingness to retire not before August 2027, the end of his five-year term.

Dhankhar had, however, said that his decision would be subject to ‘divine intervention.’

"I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention," Dhankhar said, addressing an event at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on July 10.

And on July 21, 2025 – two years before completing his term – Dhankar stepped down as Vice President.

Sudden Resignation Dhankhar's sudden resignation, citing medical reasons, came hours after he presided over the sitting of the Rajya Sabha as chairperson during the first day of Monsoon Session of Parliament.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Dhankhar said in his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday night.

Two years left in his term Dhankar assumed the office of Vice President on 11 August 2022, succeeding Venkaiah Naidu. The Vice President holds office for five years. So, ideally, Dhankhar should have continued to be the Vice President for two more years – until August 2027.

But Dhankhar resigned mid-term on Monday. He became the third Vice President of the country to quit before completing his term. Before Dhankhar, VV Giri and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat were the two Vice Presidents who resigned before completing their terms.

'Reasons far deeper than health,' says Congress On 22 July, the Congress claimed the reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President are "far deeper” than health issues cited by him, and that his resignation speaks highly of him but poorly of those who got him elected to the post.