Rahul Gandhi on how Wayanad changed his politics: ‘Never used the word love until...’

MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently campaigning in Wayanad for the upcoming bypoll, said ‘started using the word 'love' in politics when I came here’ and it ‘completely changed my politics’

"...When I first went on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I was a bit surprised because it was a political walk. The purpose of the walk was political...but at the beginning of the yatra already I noticed that I was hugging people and people were kissing me. I was saying, I love you. They were saying, we love you. I realised while I was on the plane today that for many years I did not use the word 'love' in politics," he said during a campaign rally.

“After I came to Wayanad suddenly I started using the word 'love' in politics. I realized that it was because the people of Wayanad gave me so much love and affection that my entire politics changed...People at Wayanad taught me that the word has a very important place in politics. That is why I am wearing this t-shirt...,” he added.

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, will see a contest between Priyanka Gandhi of Congress, Navya Haridas of the BJP, and Sathyan Mokeri of the Left alliance in the upcoming by-polls.

The election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, choosing to retain Rae Bareli following his victory in both constituencies in the general elections earlier this year. The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for November 13.

Earlier in the similar lines, Priyanka Gandhi said, "You recognise the right kind of politics; you recognise what is true. More than anything, wherever I go in Wayanad, I see a spirit of brotherhood and unity. I see mosques, temples, and churches co-existing peacefully... Hindus, Muslims, and Christians have defied every divisive agenda of the BJP, standing together at a time when our country is being torn apart by divisive politics."

She went on to express her sadness after meeting a farming family in Wayanad.