Rahul Gandhi on how Wayanad changed his politics: 'Never used the word love until...'

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi recognized the significance of love in politics, influenced by the warm reception from Wayanad's people. This experience changed his political perspective and prompted him to express love openly.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a roadshow in support of party candidate and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a roadshow in support of party candidate and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (PTI)

MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently campaigning in Wayanad for the upcoming bypoll, said ‘started using the word 'love' in politics when I came here’ and it ‘completely changed my politics’

"...When I first went on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I was a bit surprised because it was a political walk. The purpose of the walk was political...but at the beginning of the yatra already I noticed that I was hugging people and people were kissing me. I was saying, I love you. They were saying, we love you. I realised while I was on the plane today that for many years I did not use the word 'love' in politics," he said during a campaign rally. 

“After I came to Wayanad suddenly I started using the word 'love' in politics. I realized that it was because the people of Wayanad gave me so much love and affection that my entire politics changed...People at Wayanad taught me that the word has a very important place in politics. That is why I am wearing this t-shirt...,” he added. 

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, will see a contest between Priyanka Gandhi of Congress, Navya Haridas of the BJP, and Sathyan Mokeri of the Left alliance in the upcoming by-polls.

The election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, choosing to retain Rae Bareli following his victory in both constituencies in the general elections earlier this year. The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for November 13.

Earlier in the similar lines, Priyanka Gandhi said, "You recognise the right kind of politics; you recognise what is true. More than anything, wherever I go in Wayanad, I see a spirit of brotherhood and unity. I see mosques, temples, and churches co-existing peacefully... Hindus, Muslims, and Christians have defied every divisive agenda of the BJP, standing together at a time when our country is being torn apart by divisive politics."

She went on to express her sadness after meeting a farming family in Wayanad.

"I met some farmers growing coffee, pepper, bananas, cinnamon, and ginger. It was a lovely family, but I felt sad when I asked them about their hopes for the future. One of them told me, 'I have a debt of eight lakh rupees, but it's alright; next year, I hope to have better production and be able to repay it.' He showed remarkable courage," Priyanka said.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 12:51 PM IST
