Wayanad landslides: Speaking on the Wayanad landslides, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that he had spoken to defence minister Rajnath Singh and the chief minister of Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Early this morning, Wayanad was hit by several devastating landslides. More than 70 people have been killed. Mundakkai village has been cut off and the devastating loss of lives and extensive damage is yet to be assessed due to the scale of the tragedy. I have spoken to the Defence Minister and the Chief Minister of Kerala."

Congress leader further added, “I request the Union Government to extend all possible support for rescue and medical care, immediate release of the compensation to deceased people - if that compensation can be increased as well - restore vital transport and communication lines, set up relief at the earliest and prepare a roadmap for the rehabilitation of the affected families. Even as I speak, the threat of landslides loom over many areas in Wayanad and the western ghats."

He noted that our country has witnessed an alarming rise in landslides in the last few years. "There is an urgent need for mapping of landslide-prone areas and to take up mitigation measures and an action plan to address the growing frequency of natural calamities in the ecologically fragile region," Rahul Gandhi said.

Heavy rains caused a series of massive landslides in the hilly areas of Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, raising concerns about a potential increase in fatalities due to hundreds of people feared trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda said that , “I would like to say this is a tragedy of not just Kerala alone, but the entire nation is concerned...Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Government of India is working proactively and doing everything necessary for the relief work in Kerala. On behalf of the Government, I assure you that whatever is needed will be done. The PM spoke with the Kerala CM and gave him assurance."

A team of Army personnel have left for landslide-hit Wayanad from Kannur to carry out a search and rescue operation.

He added, “Support from central agencies for relief has reached there. Work is being done in coordination with the State Government. Right now, the primary thing is to recover the bodies and save those who can be saved...We should activate Emergency Response System. All of that is being done."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, “...It is a very serious situation. I hope and pray that more lives will not be in peril. We need to get to action on the ground as soon as possible."

Furthermore, the Department of Information and Public Relations said that to aid the Wayanad landslide relief efforts, the Department of Information and Public Relations (PRD) has opened district and state-level media control rooms. The contact number is 0483-2734387. The state-level control room, located at the Secretariat, can be reached at 0471-2327628 or 2518637.

