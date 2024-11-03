Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls: Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi, says, ’works only for....’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and party's candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, while campaigning in the constituency slammed PM Narendra Modi that his government only works for big business and not for the common man.

She said, "Modi ji's government works only for his big businessman friends. His objective is not to give you a better life. It is not to find new jobs. It is not to provide better health or education initiatives and programs. It is simply to stay in power by any means possible. And what are those means? Those means are dividing you, spreading anger, spreading hatred amongst you..."

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, is seeking election from the seat her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated. The seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi reached Kerala's Wayanad on Sunday to kick off poll campaign ahead of Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

Gandhis was accompanied by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and was welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran, Congress MP K Suresh and Congress MLA T Siddique among others upon their arrival.

Priyanka is scheduled to address a public rally in Mananthavady, Wayanad during her second phase campaigning in the district. Rahul Gandhi will participate in the election campaign in support of his sister for the bypoll.

Wayanad to go to polls on Novmber 13 Wayanad, a Congress bastion is going to see a contest between Congress's Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming bypolls. It will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated her commitment to resolve the problems of the people of Wayanad constituency if elected to power.