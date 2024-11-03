Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls: Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi, says, ’works only for....’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes Modi's government for prioritizing big businessmen over public welfare, claiming it aims to maintain power by fostering division and hatred rather than improving jobs, health, or education.

Livemint
Updated3 Nov 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Congress General Secretary and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi.
Congress General Secretary and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi.(ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and party's candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, while campaigning in the constituency slammed PM Narendra Modi that his government only works for big business and not for the common man.

She said, "Modi ji's government works only for his big businessman friends. His objective is not to give you a better life. It is not to find new jobs. It is not to provide better health or education initiatives and programs. It is simply to stay in power by any means possible. And what are those means? Those means are dividing you, spreading anger, spreading hatred amongst you..."

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, is seeking election from the seat her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated. The seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Also Read | ‘I was 17 when I campaigned for my father…’: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad - Watch

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi reached Kerala's Wayanad on Sunday to kick off poll campaign ahead of Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

Gandhis was accompanied by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and was welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran, Congress MP K Suresh and Congress MLA T Siddique among others upon their arrival.

Priyanka is scheduled to address a public rally in Mananthavady, Wayanad during her second phase campaigning in the district. Rahul Gandhi will participate in the election campaign in support of his sister for the bypoll.

Wayanad to go to polls on Novmber 13

Wayanad, a Congress bastion is going to see a contest between Congress's Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming bypolls. It will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states.

Also Read | Wayanad Bypolls 2024: Priyanka Gandhi files nomination; Rahul, Sonia present

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated her commitment to resolve the problems of the people of Wayanad constituency if elected to power.

"My main promise is that I will work hard to serve the people of Wayanad. I will stand side by side with them through their problems and issues and I will fight for them. I will raise my voice on whichever platform I can, especially the Parliament if I am elected. I will do everything I can to help them resolve their issues and have a better life," said Priyanka Gandhi while speaking to ANI.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsWayanad Lok Sabha bypolls: Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi, says, ’works only for....’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.