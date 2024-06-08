Wayanad or Raebareli? Congress leaders say Rahul Gandhi is likely to retain...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to retain the Raebareli seat after winning the recent Lok Sabha elections from two constituencies. Party leaders reportedly remain divided on the matter, with a significant number of Congress members urging Gandhi to retain the family bastion of Raebareli. A final announcement is expected before the June 17 deadline.