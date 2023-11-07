‘We all will be going to jail…’: AAP leaders want Kejriwal to lead Delhi govt from prison if arrested by ED
AAP leaders urge Kejriwal to continue as Delhi CM even if arrested in money laundering probe.
Aam Aadmi Party leaders have urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to continue in the top role even if he is arrested. The assertion came after a meeting of party leaders to discuss the ongoing tussle with the Enforcement Directorate. Kejriwal was summoned by the probe agency last week for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the alleged excise police scam.