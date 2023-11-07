Aam Aadmi Party leaders have urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to continue in the top role even if he is arrested. The assertion came after a meeting of party leaders to discuss the ongoing tussle with the Enforcement Directorate. Kejriwal was summoned by the probe agency last week for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the alleged excise police scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The way the atmosphere is, very soon we all will be going to jail. The kind of preparations PM Modi is doing…rest of the cabinet colleagues along with CM will be going to jail. Maybe Atishi will be in jail number 1…I will be in jail 2 and someone else will be in jail 3…so we will get together for cabinet meetings. We will hold meetings and decisions will be taken and those MLAs who will be outside jail, they will implement them," AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj jibed on Monday afternoon.

The AAP chief had skipped ED summons earlier this month and insisted that it was ‘politically motivated’. Party leaders meanwhile insist that the CM would be arrested in the coming days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: ED ‘picks up’ Punjab MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra over ₹ 40 crore bank fraud The chief minister had called a meeting of AAP MLAs on Monday – attended by top leaders including ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi – to discuss the ongoing crisis. Following the interaction, Bharadwaj said party leaders were unanimous in their view that ‘the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were scared of Arvind Kejriwal’.

"The BJP knows that it cannot oust Kejriwal from power through elections and it can only be done by hatching a conspiracy," he told reporters.

Meanwhile fellow minister Atishi said the party would approach the court to seek permission for Kejriwal to carry out official work from jail if he was arrested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.