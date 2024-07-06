‘PM Modi wanted to contest polls from Ayodhya, was warned he’d be defeated…’: Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra had wished to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Ayodhya. The Raebareli MP said that the senior politician had been warned against the same after his surveyors predicted that Modi would be defeated. Gandhi addressed a poll workers convention in Ahmedabad and insisted that the Congress would defeat BJP in Gujarat during the next election.

“PM Modi wanted to contest LS poll from Ayodhya, but his surveyors said he will be defeated and his political career will end. He said he has a direct connection with God…then why did BJP lose in Ayodhya in Lok Sabha elections?” Gandhi asked.

The Congress leader said that his party would wrest Gujarat away from the BJP and ‘make a new start’ from the western state.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says Agniveer martyr got money from insurance

"They (BJP) have challenged us by threatening us and damaging our office. Let me tell you that we are together going to break their government like they damaged our office. Take it in writing that Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya," Gandhi said.