‘PM Modi wanted to contest polls from Ayodhya, was warned he’d be defeated…’: Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad

Rahul Gandhi claimed PM Modi wanted to contest LS polls from Ayodhya but was warned of defeat. The Congress MP also vowed to defeat BJP in Gujarat (like in Ayodhya) during a workers convention in Ahmedabad.

Livemint
Updated6 Jul 2024, 02:17 PM IST
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (ANI Photo)
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (ANI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra had wished to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Ayodhya. The Raebareli MP said that the senior politician had been warned against the same after his surveyors predicted that Modi would be defeated. Gandhi addressed a poll workers convention in Ahmedabad and insisted that the Congress would defeat BJP in Gujarat during the next election.

“PM Modi wanted to contest LS poll from Ayodhya, but his surveyors said he will be defeated and his political career will end. He said he has a direct connection with God…then why did BJP lose in Ayodhya in Lok Sabha elections?” Gandhi asked.

The Congress leader said that his party would wrest Gujarat away from the BJP and ‘make a new start’ from the western state.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says Agniveer martyr got money from insurance

"They (BJP) have challenged us by threatening us and damaging our office. Let me tell you that we are together going to break their government like they damaged our office. Take it in writing that Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya," Gandhi said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 02:17 PM IST
HomePoliticsNews‘PM Modi wanted to contest polls from Ayodhya, was warned he’d be defeated…’: Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue