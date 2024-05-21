'We are over-reading the situation': Sitharaman dismisses concerns of low turnout in early phases of Lok Sabha elections
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed the concerns about low voter turnout in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections, saying that the situation is being overanalyzed
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed the concerns about low voter turnout in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections, saying that the situation is being overanalyzed, The Hindu Businessline reported.