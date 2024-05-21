Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed the concerns about low voter turnout in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections, saying that the situation is being overanalyzed, The Hindu Businessline reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It may not have touched 80 per cent, but I think we are over-reading this situation," said Sitharaman. She highlighted that while the turnout did not reach 80 per cent, it was still significant, crossing 60 per cent and remaining in the 40-50 per cent range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incumbent finance minister also pointed out that low voter turnout in states where regional parties dominate could indicate disapproval of their MPs. Regional parties are ruling many states, she said, "They have their MPs. When the voter turnout is low, would they admit that their MPs have not been impressive in Parliament?"

When questioned about whether the elections are perceived as lacklustre, Sitharaman suggested that this narrative is being pushed by the opposition. “The Opposition knows that they cannot take on Modi on the achievements of the last ten years. So the best thing is to adopt the cheapest way and throw an allegation every day," she said, as quoted by The Hindu Businessline.

The report added that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that voters are more focused on actual delivery and fulfilled promises rather than narratives. She noted that the BJP government has performed well in the South and that Prime Minister Modi has delivered on his promises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

