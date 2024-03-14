‘We don’t have money to spend…', says Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024
Kharge claimed that probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department, under the supervision of the Centre, have imposed huge fines, and frozen Congress' bank account
Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that Prime Minister Modi-led Central government has frozen the bank account of his party and is therefore facing funding crunches.
