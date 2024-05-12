We don’t need populism... people have seen scale and speed at which we deliver: PM Modi
His government’s performance over 10 years will be the decisive factor in Verdict 2024, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is cruising to a third consecutive term despite not doling out populist measures in the interim budget because the country has seen true progress and development and is voting on the basis of the difference in their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, accusing the Opposition of introducing divisive agenda into the poll campaign.