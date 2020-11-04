We don’t want trouble, we want justice: Captain Amarinder Singh at Delhi dharna

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday staged a dharna in the national capital along with top leaders of his state with an aim to protect farmers from the three central farm laws . Singh said on Wednesday that the people and farmers of Punjab are demanding justice and expressed hope that the union government will take a note of their situation.

Singh along with legislators and lawmakers of the state, particularly from Congress party and smaller regional parties, staged a dharna at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. The development comes weeks after Punjab passed a series of bills to stop implementation of the central farm laws in the state but they are currently under Governor’s observation.

“This fight is for poor farmers, those who have 2-2.5 acres land. If corporate houses buy the farm produce, where will the farmers go if they urgently need money? Can they go to the banks? A system is running where everyone supports each other and you are destroying it? What will you gain by this by replacing one system by another which is not going to work in Punjab?," Singh said while addressing a gathering at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

“We don’t trouble but we want justice to happen. This is not justice where the livelihoods of poor is being snatched," Singh said adding that he has conveyed that most of the rail tracks were currently open and was blocked only at two places. He added that he had conveyed to the centre that the state was facing a crisis due to goods trains not running in the state.

Singh added that the bills passed by Punjab legislative assembly is still with the Governor’s House. Clarifying about the cancellation of his meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, Singh said it was to apprise him about the current situation in the state. “I hope the government in Delhi will understand us, we do not want any fight," he added.

Singh also spoke about how the state was not getting money from the centre including Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation. “GST is a constitutional guarantee and we should get every quarter. We have not got any money after 31 March and Rs. 10,000 crores is still pending with the centre," Singh added.

Earlier, there was a plan to hold a relay dharna at Rajghat but the protest site had to be shifted to Jantar Mantar after imposition of Section 144 at the earlier venue. Singh had gone to Rajghat to pay respects prior to reaching Jantar Mantar to address the gathering.

Punjab was the first state to bring legislations to stop implementation of central farm laws. Laws brought in by the centre have led to series protests by farm organizations particularly in Punjab and Haryana. Congress ruled states like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have followed suit to bring legislations for overcoming central farm laws.

