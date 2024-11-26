We don’t want EVMs, we want ballot paper: Mallikarjun Kharge days after INDIA bloc’s defeat in Maharashtra, Haryana

  • Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called for campaign on lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra demanding return of ballot paper.

Published26 Nov 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.(PTI)

Days after INDIA bloc's defeat in Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that they don't want EVMs, and demanded ballot paper.

“We don't want EVMs, we want ballot paper,” reported PTI quoting Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge also called for campaign on lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra for return of ballot paper.

Kharge made the remark while addressing the Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyan event at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

In the recently held Maharashtra assembly elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was routed by the BJP-led Mahayuti in the one-sided contest. While MVA alliance won 46 seats, Congress won just 16 seats

The Mahayuti recorded a landslide victory, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP bagged 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57, and NCP 41 seats.

Meanwhile, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have written to the Chair in the two Houses requesting that a discussion should be held on the Constitution for two days in both Houses.

"Time should be allotted for that so that the good things about the Constitution can be discussed, and the wrong things that are happening today can also be discussed. Rahul Gandhi ji and I have written letters, we are waiting for the government's response," Kharge told PTI.

What Kharge said?

The Congress president claimed that PM Modi fears caste census, adding, “Everyone demanding their share.”

Kharge also told BJP that if they really want unity in the country, they should stop spreading hatred.

— Some people praise the Constitution, but only superficially; inside, they are undermining it.

— To protect the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi ji launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and to save democracy, all minorities came forward, which is why we were able to stop PM Modi.

— Today, his government is not a majority government but a minority one.

— PM Modi's (government) is standing with the support of TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

— This government will fall if anyone withdraws support.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 03:27 PM IST
      Popular in Politics

