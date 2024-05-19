‘We have crossed….': Tejaswi Yadav's ‘we have won’ remark ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 5
Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has claimed that the Opposition INDIA bloc has already won the Lok Sabha election 2024 and has crossed 300 seats. The remarks by the senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader come ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, where 49 constituencies are up for polls across eight states.