Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has claimed that the Opposition INDIA bloc has already won the Lok Sabha election 2024 and has crossed 300 seats. The remarks by the senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader come ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, where 49 constituencies are up for polls across eight states.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: From top candidates to states in fray, everything about phase 5

In the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, 379 constituencies went to polls, and the rest are scheduled to vote in the subsequent three phases.

"We have won. We have crossed 300," Tejashwi Yadav can been claiming in front on reporters ahead of the fifth phase of elections. He also took jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said opposite will happen of whatever he says.

"Who has stopped anyone from making predictions...In Bihar, whatever he (Amit Shah) says, the opposite of that happens. It is good Amit Shah ji that you keep saying this so that the opposite keeps happening," the RJD leader added while speaking with the media.

Out of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats, five will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election, which includes Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Hajipur.

Constitution not written by any 'random Baba'

Earlier, Tejaswi Yadav hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly speaking about amending the Indian Constitution and said that the ruling party does not have the power to amend the Constitution of India.

"The leaders of the BJP are speaking of finishing the Constitution again and again. It is a Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, not by some random Baba. No one has the power to change it. They are not capable of doing it," Yadav said speaking at a INDIA bloc rally at Ranchi.

"In Bihar as well, their ministers and candidates are saying constantly that they will finish the Constitution. The people of the country will finish you if you speak about finishing off the Constitution," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!