Post-COVID effects and third wave are challenges for us. We have to be ready for the third wave, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said. "We're launching Sanjeevni Pariyojna an integrated program for Covid-19. We've 20,000 oxygen beds including ventilators while COVID Centres have 30,000 beds," said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, ANI tweeted.

He further said that it's very important to break the chain of the novel coronavirus. "We've to break the chain of the virus. We're using the services of 200 students for online medical consultation. Doctors will supervise them...," he said.

The total number of black fungus cases in Haryana rose to 421 on Sunday, with a maximum of 149 cases reported from the Gurgaon district.

Talking about the treatment of Black Fungus the CM said, "We only got 1200-1400 injections of Black Fungus & we had 400 patients 2 days back. Demand for injections is varying daily."

Haryana on Sunday recorded 97 COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,512, while 4,400 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,38,028.

Extending the lockdown till May 31, the Haryana government said the positivity and fatality rates have to be brought down further, though it did allow some relaxations in the curbs.

Meanwhile, fresh COVID-19 infections in India dipped to 2,22,315, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the total tally of coronavirus cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today.

The death toll climbed to 3,03,720 with 4,454 daily deaths, the data showed. The active cases have further reduced to 27,20,716 comprising 10.17 per cent of the total infections,

