We hired celebrities as we are new to many markets: Kartikeya Bhandari

Before going into brand building, I think it is important to understand the category—a high-ticket value, unorganized, low frequency, and unstructured category, which means people are still largely reliant on traditional carpenters or contractors for a lot of stuff, thinking they have their best interests in mind which may not always be so. But you have no way of knowing as it’s (the service) not standardized. When we came in, the first thing we did was to make sure people can understand this whole process better. We have made investments in the content site. We were not doing a lot of brand marketing. Part of the reason I came in three years ago was to try and figure out what the strategy would be. It was probably the right time for us to start building a brand that extends beyond the top, let’s say, six cities of India, which was what it was at that point in time.