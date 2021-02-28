'We see a lot of promise in India and will keep exploring investment options'

We see significant potential in India to recover post-covid and will continue to explore investing in several sectors in the country. In June 2020, we invested nearly $1.5 billion in Indian technology company Jio Platforms, which gives us access to the exciting Indian digital economy. And as recently as November 2020, we invested $1.3 billion in India’s Reliance Retail. We are pleased to further our trusted partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd, a leading player in some of India's most exciting sectors. The transaction is one of the many that demonstrates PIF's commitment to long-term investing and partnering with innovative businesses in India and around the world that lead and transform their sectors.