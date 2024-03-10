Active Stocks
'We waited long enough’, TMC leader after party list leaves Congress disappointed

Livemint

After the release of TMC's Lok Sabha candidate list for West Bengal, party leader Mukul Sangma said that the party waited for long to move ahead with teh INDIA alliance

A file photo of former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul SangmaPremium
A file photo of former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma

The announcement of the TMC's Lok Sabha candidate list for West Bengal has diminished the last dregs of hopes in Congress about an alliance. The decision has come after a long wait by Mamata Banerjee's party, said TMC leader and former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma on Sunday.

Retaliating to Congress' allegations against the TMC, Sangma said that it is the time for Congress to remember their delink from ground reality.

“We have waited long enough... There was a collective intent to have a single candidate from the INDIA bloc to ensure that we put our strengths collectively and aggregate our strengths but that didn't happen. Now if Congress today says that TMC didn't wait and went ahead, I think they should be reminded of their delink from the ground reality," Sangma told ANI.

 

Published: 10 Mar 2024, 06:57 PM IST
