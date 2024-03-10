'We waited long enough’, TMC leader after party list leaves Congress disappointed
After the release of TMC's Lok Sabha candidate list for West Bengal, party leader Mukul Sangma said that the party waited for long to move ahead with teh INDIA alliance
The announcement of the TMC's Lok Sabha candidate list for West Bengal has diminished the last dregs of hopes in Congress about an alliance. The decision has come after a long wait by Mamata Banerjee's party, said TMC leader and former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma on Sunday.