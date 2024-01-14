‘We want to listen to your Mann ki Baat… your pain’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
‘We don’t want to tell you about our ‘mann ki baat’ but to hear about your ‘mann ki baat’. We want to know about your pain. We want to share a vision of brotherhood and harmony,’ former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday said while addressing a large gathering at Khongjom, Manipur
“We don’t want to tell you about our ‘mann ki baat’ but to hear about your ‘mann ki baat’. We want to know about your pain. We want to share a vision of brotherhood and harmony," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday said while addressing a large gathering at Khongjom (Manipur) for the second leg of the Congress’s nationwide campaign, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in the city which was has been roiled by ethnic clashes since May last year.