‘We were stopped, not silenced’: Omar Abdullah alleges Centre suppressed J&K statehood protest at Jantar Mantar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday alleged that the Centre attempted to suppress the National Conference's protest demanding the restoration of statehood by preventing him and other party leaders from reaching Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Abdullah affirmed the restrictions would not deter the party's campaign for dignity, constitutional rights and self-governance. He asserted that the movement to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood had only just begun.

Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, reflected on the challenges faced during the demonstration.

He wrote, "We were stopped from getting to Jantar Mantar & stopped from protesting peacefully for what is rightfully ours, but we were not silenced. This is only the beginning of our struggle for statehood, our rights, our dignity and everything that was taken away from us."

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand the restoration of statehood. Although party leaders faced restrictions while attempting to reach the protest site, they emphasised that the movement remains active and focused on their constitutional goals.

Speaking to ANI, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi emphasised that the continued delay in restoring statehood is damaging the national interest, adding that the reason for the protest is the prevailing uncertainty.

He said, “The promise regarding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood was made on the floor of Parliament, before the Supreme Court. Yet, for a year and a half, no action has been taken. We exercised patience for a year. We have come here now to address this and the prevailing uncertainty; such uncertainty is not in the interest of the nation or its people. That is the reason for our visit and our protest...”

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said the National Conference's protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20 is aimed at reminding the Centre of its promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the 2024 elections, both the Prime Minister and Home Minister assured the people of Jammu & Kashmir that statehood would be restored once the elections concluded. Yet, twenty-one months have passed; we have exercised great patience and waited, hoping for the day when the PM and Home Minister would fulfil the promise made to the people of Jammu & Kashmir," he told news agency PTI.

Earlier, on 10 July, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference had not received permission for its 20 July protest, which demands the restoration of full statehood for the Union Territory.

He alleged that there was an intent to "sabotage" the National Conference's protest.

Statehood promise Full statehood has been a part of NC's long-standing demand after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The National Conference has invited 52 leaders across party lines for the protest at Jantar Mantar.

We were stopped from getting to Jantar Mantar & stopped from protesting peacefully for what is rightfully ours, but we were not silenced.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Centre formed two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370, while declining to address the question of statehood restoration, as the Centre had submitted that it would be restored in due time.