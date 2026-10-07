‘We will do it’: 10 key takeaways from PM Modi’s 25-year milestone speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 7 October affirmed his unwavering resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, declaring, " We will do it" as he reflected on his 25 years as head of government.

Addressing the 'Seva Jyoti' program held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 years of continuous service as the head of government, the Prime Minister expressed profound gratitude, acknowledging every person and incident that shaped his journey.

"Today, when I look back, only a feeling of gratitude emerges. I am grateful to every person and every incident that has taught me something or the other," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi marked 25 years in public office on 7 October 2026, commemorating a continuous leadership tenure as head of government that began when he took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

View full Image View full Image PM Modi marked 25 years in public office on October 7, 2026, commemorating a continuous leadership tenure as head of government that began when he took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. ( @BJP4India )

In his speech, PM Modi cited specific instances that contributed to his learning, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake, which "taught me to remain steadfast in reconstruction"; the Chandrayaan mission that "taught me to rise from failure"; and the Corona pandemic, which "made me realize the importance of the nation's collective consciousness." He also acknowledged the media for inspiring him "to move forward amidst bitter-sweet experiences."

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech on Wednesday:

-Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as the Head of Government. This is the blessing of the people. I bow before the people of the country,"

-On 7 October 2001, when I took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had not imagined that this milestone, too, would arrive.

-What seemed unimaginable once has become possible. Who would have thought that 25 crore people could rise out of poverty within a decade? Yet India made it happen. That is why I believe in the strength and potential of 140 crore Indians. After 25 years of experience, I can say with confidence: we are witnessing India’s transformation right before our eyes.

-Today, there is a talk about the Indian pilot across the globe. A day will come, and indeed it will, when the world will speak of the “Made-in-India” plane. These goals can only be achieved if we formulate visionary policies and put in the utmost effort...This is not the time to rest; it is the time to move forward with zeal and dedicate ourselves fully to the nation.

-Speaking as the head of the government—this continuous journey of twenty-five years—people view it as an achievement. But how do I see it? For me, this is not a matter of personal glorification, nor is it the occasion for it. 25 years ago, at the age of 50, I had spent my time serving tribal communities in the forests and living amidst the mountains, eventually choosing the path of organizational work within the Bharatiya Janata Party.

-My political report card reflected only the work of an organizational worker. I had been involved in elections, yet I had never contested one myself. Had I desired to shine in electoral politics, I could have entered the arena long ago; but that was not my temperament. I never even stopped to consider what I would become in life or what my future held. This was because the upbringing and values ​​instilled in me since childhood taught me to live my life for a mission, not for personal ambition.

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-I have been a person who has lived for a mission, not my personal ambition.

-Viksit Bharat by 2047, we will do it! Aatmanirbhar bharat! Global Manufacturing hub! Hosting of the Olympics! Stepping into Space! This energy and confidence are incredible,

-The people have always chosen me to serve them. Today, I pay tribute to India's democracy and its Constitution. I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to all the citizens participating in the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra'.

(With agency inputs)

For me, this is not a matter of personal glorification, nor is it the occasion for it. I live my life for a mission, not for personal ambition.

-One of the biggest challenges our country has faced is the tendency to divide society along the lines of votes. But when a farmer’s field lacks water, does the problem affect only one caste? When there is no electricity, does darkness fall only on one community? The answer is no. If the problem belongs to everyone, the solution must be for everyone.