'We will not tolerate..': Mallikarjun Kharge on Congress MP's 'separate country' remark
He was reacting after Union Minister Piyush Goyal sought an apology from the Congress for the controversial statement by party MP D K Suresh, that allegedly suggested a call for a separate south nation over fiscal injustice.
Congress President and Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday, said irrespective of which party, speaks about splitting the country, will never be tolerated.
