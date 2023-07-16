'We will support few aspects but...,' Congress's top legal minds meet to discuss Uniform Civil Code2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:57 AM IST
The Congress party's top legal experts have recommended a cautious stance on the Uniform Civil Code, stating that the party will formulate its position after thoroughly examining the draft Bill.
The Congress party's top legal experts on Saturday convened to deliberate on the topic of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
