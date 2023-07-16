As reported by The Indian Express citing sources, Congress has resolved to recommend a cautious stance to the party leadership regarding the UCC. It has been decided that the party will formulate its position after thoroughly examining the draft Bill, provided the government introduces such legislation in Parliament.

IE further stated that the intention is to adopt a measured and informed approach before declaring the party's official stance on the matter.

A group of senior Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, Salman Khurshid, Abhishek Singhvi, Vivek Tankha, Manish Tewari, and K T S Tulsi, recently held a meeting to delve into the legal and social dimensions surrounding the UCC. The discussion lasted for approximately one and a half hours as the panel explored various aspects of the UCC. Their intention is to compile a comprehensive report on the matter, which will be presented to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, IE reported.

The Indian Express further reported citing sources, “The leaders were of the view that the party should take a nuanced view on UCC as the issue is layered and complex." The BJP, the leaders felt, would want the Congress to spell out a position in favour or against the UCC, but the party will have to factor in various aspects before taking a position.

Earlier this month, the Congress party made a strategic decision to await the next course of action by the BJP government regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the release of a draft Bill. The party had opted to refrain from hastily expressing its opposition to the concept in the absence of a concrete Bill. According to the leaders present at the meeting, the Congress maintains its disapproval of the notion of uniformity and perceives the UCC as an infringement on the rich diversity of the country.

“We will support aspects like equality of inheritance. But we will oppose the imposition of uniformity. All depends on the government’s intention. We have to see whether the government is sincere when it comes to reforming personal laws or whether it will bring a Bill to target some communities with an eye on elections," said a senior leader.

Another leader speaking on how the Congress will take a nuanced position, one leader said, “We can support certain provisions…. but on the whole we will oppose any attempt to impose uniformity as it is against our plural values and the idea of diversity."