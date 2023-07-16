Earlier this month, the Congress party made a strategic decision to await the next course of action by the BJP government regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the release of a draft Bill. The party had opted to refrain from hastily expressing its opposition to the concept in the absence of a concrete Bill. According to the leaders present at the meeting, the Congress maintains its disapproval of the notion of uniformity and perceives the UCC as an infringement on the rich diversity of the country.

