We will take 'Mashaal' to every home, says Aaditya Thackeray on new poll symbol

We will take 'Mashaal' to every home, says Aaditya Thackeray on new poll symbol2 min read . 06:27 AM IST
Aaditya Thackeray lauded the work done by his father Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister before he stepped down following a split in Shiv Sena
Son of Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that the name given to their group by the Election Commission for next month's bypoll election in the state has Balasaheb Thackeray in it and they will take the 'Mashaal' symbol given by the poll panel to every home.
In an interview to the media, Aditya Thackeray praised his father Uddhav Thackeray for his work as Chief Minister before he stepped down after the Shiv Sena split.
"The new symbol, new name 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' -we're extremely proud of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. He has worked as a Chief Minister, saving thousands of lives in Maharashtra. We have been a truthful honest govt, working for the people," Aaditya Thackeray said.
"Everyone knows how he has worked. It also has the name of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray in it. Most importantly, the 'Mashaal' (flaming torch) is something we will take with pride to every home," he added.
Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena released a poster with the new symbol and the new party's name on the Twitter.
On Monday, the Election Commission of India named Uddhav's faction as "ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)" and used the burning torch as an election symbol in the November 3 polls in Andheri East.
The voting panel refused to award "Trishul", "Rising Sun" and "Gada" as symbols because they are "not included in the list of free symbols". It asked Shiv Sena's Shinde faction to submit a list of three new symbols by October 11 and declared the "flaming torch" as the Thackeray faction's candidate symbol for the ongoing by-election pending a final order on the ongoing controversy.
The poll panel had earlier banned the use of the 'bow and arrow' symbol for Shiv Sena by a group led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Udbhav Thackrey and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Andheri East by-election on November 3.
With inputs from ANI