We will trace missing farmers from protest sites in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said his government will help trace the farmers missing from protest sites and if the need arises, he will approach the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will also release a list of 115 persons lodged in different jails here in connection with the January 26 violence.

"We are releasing a list of 115 protesters who were arrested by police in relation to the Republic Day incident and are in different jails in the city. Our government will make every effort to trace the protesters who are missing and I will even speak to the Lt Governor and the central government if the need arises," he said at a press conference.

The issue of farmers missing from the protest sites is a matter of grave concern. We are trying our best to connect them to their families | LIVE https://t.co/nlGKNP01lx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2021

A delegation from the legal team of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha met Kejriwal and presented him a list of 29 missing farmers. It also demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy against the farmers' protest" and a medical board to examine those in jail.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the three laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture





