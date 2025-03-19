Wealth disparity among India’s MLAs revealed: Who’s rich and who’s not? Find out in THIS report

Andhra Pradesh has the richest MLAs, while Karnataka has the highest number of Billionaire legislators across the country, a recent report has revealed. The MLA's of Tripura and West Bengal are among the poorest, the report said.

The average assets per MLA in Andhra Pradesh is about ₹65.07 crore, the highest among legislators across all 28 states in India. Andhra Pradesh is followed by Karnataka, with an average MLA asset value of ₹63.58 crore, and Maharashtra, at ₹43.44 crore.

The national average of assets per MLA is ₹17.92 crore, according to an analysis released by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) across 28 states and three Union Territories.

The total assets for 223 MLAs analysed from Karnataka is ₹14,179 crores, for 286 MLAs analysed from Maharashtra it is ₹12,424 crores and 174 MLAs analysed from Andhra Pradesh have total assets worth ₹11,323 Crores.

The ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 4092 sitting MLAs across the nation. This data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their last elections.

There are 4123 MLAs across the country at present. The affidavits of 24 MLAs have not been analysed as their affidavits were badly scanned or not readable. Seven seats in state assemblies are vacant.

Here are the key findings of the ADR report released on March 18:

Tripura, West Bengal has the poorest MLAs -State with lowest total assets of MLAs: The total assets for 60 MLAs analysed from Tripura is ₹90 crores, for 59 MLAs analysed from Manipur it is ₹222 crores and 30 MLAs from Puducherry have total assets worth ₹297 crores.

-Average assets of MLAs: The average of assets per MLA from state assemblies ₹17.92 Crores.

-State with highest average assets of MLAs: The state with the highest average assets per MLA is Andhra Pradesh (174 MLAs) with average assets of ₹65.07 crores, followed by Karnataka (223 MLAs) with average assets of ₹ 63.58 crores and Maharashtra (286 MLAs) with average assets of ₹43.44 crores.

-State with lowest average assets of MLAs: The state with the lowest average assets of MLAs is Tripura (60 MLAs) with average assets of ₹1.51 crores, followed by West Bengal (293 MLAs) with average assets of ₹2.80 crores and Kerala (134 MLAs) with average assets of ₹3.13 crores.

Karnataka has the most Billionaire MLAs -State with highest percentage of Billionaire MLAs: 27(16 per cent) out of 174 MLAs from Andhra Pradesh, 31 (14 per cent) out of 223 MLAs from Karnataka, 18 (6 per cent ) out of 286 MLAs from Maharashtra, 7(6 per cent) out of 119 MLAs from Telangana, 5(6 per cent) out of 90 MLAs from Haryana, 3(5 per cent) out of 59 MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh and 3(4 per cent) out of 70 MLAs from Delhi have declared assets worth more than ₹100 crores.

The ADR also analysed party-wise assets of MLAs. Here are some of the key findings:

-Total assets of sitting MLAs: The total assets of 4092 sitting MLAs are ₹. 73,348 Crores. This is more than the ₹72,000 Crores combined annual budget (2023-24) of the states of Nagaland ( ₹23,086 Crores), Tripura ( ₹26,892 Crores) and Meghalaya ( ₹22,022 Crores).

₹ 15.89 Cr average assets of 1653 BJP MLAs -Party wise total assets of sitting MLAs: The total assets for 1653 BJP MLAs analysed is ₹26,270 Crores, for 646 Congress MLAs analysed is ₹17,357 Crores, for 134 TDP MLAs analysed is ₹9,108 Crores, for 64 Independent MLAs analysed is ₹2,388 Crores, for 59 Shiv Sena MLAs analysed is ₹1,758 Crores and 132 DMK MLAs have total assets worth ₹1,675 Crores.

-The total assets for 1653 BJP MLAs analysed is ₹26,270 Crores, which is more than the individual annual budgets (2023-24) of Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

-Party-wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per MLA for 1653 BJP MLAs analysed is ₹15.89 Crores, for 646 Congress MLAs analysed is ₹26.86 Crores, for 134 TDP MLAs analysed is ₹67.97 Crores, for 59 Shiv Sena MLAs analysed is ₹29.81 Crores, for 123 AAP MLAs analysed is ₹ 7.33 Crores and 230 TMC MLAs have average assets worth ₹3.73 Crores.

Net worth of richest MLAs Four MLAs from Andhra Pradesh rank among the top 10 wealthiest in the country. Among these include Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who is the 5th richest with ₹931 crore declared net worth. Naidu is followed by his own minister P Narayana with ₹824 crore declared net worth and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with ₹757 crore net worth and Kovur MLA V Prashanthi Reddy, with ₹716 crore net worth.

State IT minister and CM Naidu's son Nara Lokesh had declared a net worth of ₹ 542 crore, while Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna has ₹482 crore net worth, among other richest MLAs in the country.