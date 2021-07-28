Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again directed questions at the central government and demanded an explanation on the Pegasus snooping row.

"We want to ask just one question. Has the Government of India bought Pegasus? Yes or No. Did the government use Pegasus weapon against its own people?" asked Gandhi.

He said that the government has informed the opposition that no discussion will take place on Pegasus in the parliament and asked why the "opposition is being silenced".

"I want to know from the youth of the country, Narendra Modi ji has sent a weapon in your phone. This weapon has been used against me, Supreme Court, many leaders, people in the press and activists. So why it should not be discussed in the House?" said the Congress leader.

Gandhi said that the issue will get "buried" if the opposition lets go of it. "Till the time Pegasus is not discussed in Parliament, we are going nowhere," he said.

On accusations that Congress is disrupting the parliament, he said: "It is being said about us that we are disturbing parliament proceedings. We are not disturbing the House. We just want to fulfil our duties."

"This weapon (Pegasus) has been used against India. It should be used against terrorists and anti-nationals," said Gandhi, whose name is also on the alleged list of targets of the software.

"We want to know from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, why did you use this weapon (Pegasus spyware) against India's democratic institutions?" he said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also weighed in and supported Gandhi. He said that the opposition is "united in our stand to protect issues of national security, democracy and farmers' welfare".

"Like Rahul ji explained, the government has used this weapon as an arrow again democracy and we will not stand for it. This must be discussed in Parliament," he said.

The statements came after various opposition parties on Wednesday met and decided to submit similar adjournment notices on the Pegasus snooping issue.

The meeting was chaired by the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by opposition leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Apart from the Congress and the Shiv Sena, the CPI and CPM, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the AAP, the DMK, the NCP, the National Conference and the Samajwadi Party were present.

Smaller political outfits - the Muslim League, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, Kerala Congress, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - also took part.

Gandhi had attended a similar meeting of opposition leaders of Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening.









