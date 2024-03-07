This was PM Modi's first visit to Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 by his government in 2019.

PM Modi unveiled multiple projects worth more than ₹6,400 crore at the event before addressing the crowd. He also launched projects for the tourism sector under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and ‘PRASHAD’ (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes. This also includes a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

PM Modi also distributed appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and also interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes.

From Article 370 to irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir Bank appointments, 'Wed in India' slogan to Kashmir's lotus connection, PM Modi touched upon a vast array of issues in his 30-minute address while promising his government's commitment towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM began his speech by saying that he was in new Jammu and Kashmir for which Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life. Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Here are some of the key highlights of PM Modi's speech at the rally.

J&K's Lotus Connection

Prime Minister Modi said that the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the centre of attraction for the world. "We see lotus everywhere in the lakes here. The logo of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association, formed 50 years ago, also has a lotus. Is it a coincidence or a sign of nature that the BJP's symbol is also a lotus and Jammu and Kashmir has a deep connection with the lotus?" the prime minister said.

The PM also recalled that he would refer to nadru (lotus stem), a vegetable grown in Kashmir in his Mann Ki Baat radio programmes.

Ramzan and Shivratri wish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people for the auspicious Islamic month of Ramzan beginning in a few days. "I have always treated the people of Jammu and Kashmir as my family. The people of my family stay in my heart, and 'Main hoon Modi ka Pariwar' is in the hearts of Kashmiris. I promise that the development works in Jammu and Kashmir will not stop. In the next few days, Ramzan is going to begin. I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Ramzan...Tomorrow, we will celebrate Maha Shivratri, I extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Maha Shivratri as well, " the prime minister said.

Wed in India

Prime Minister Modi said the world saw that the G-20 Tourism Summit was organised in J&K last year. He also spoke of record tourism numbers and two Bharat Trains of the Union Territory. "There was a time when people used to say, who will go to J&K for tourism? Today, tourism in J&K is breaking all the records. In 2023, more than 2 crore tourists have come here...Now big celebrities from across the world are also coming to J&K. When the intentions are good and there is a passion to fulfill the resolution, then results are also achieved," the prime minister said.

The prime minister also talked about his ‘Wed in India’ slogan and said people, instead of choosing foreign destinations, should come to Jammu and Kashmir to host their weddings.

"This will help boost the economy of local people," he said. PM Modi mentioned his "Wed in India" initiative for the first time during a Mann ki Baat episode on November 26, 2023.

Abrogation of Article 370

Prime Minister Modi hit out at the Congress party saying that the grand old party and its allies had misled the people of the state on details of Article 370, that was abrogated by the BJP government in August 2019.

"This freedom from restrictions has come after the removal of Article 370. For decades, for political gains, the Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of 370 and misled the country. Did Jammu and Kashmir benefit from Article 370 or were only a few political families taking advantage of it? The people of Jammu and Kashmir have come to know the truth that they were misled. Jammu and Kashmir was kept in chains for the benefit of a few families. Today there is no 370, hence the talent of the youth is being fully respected and they are getting new opportunities. Today there are equal rights and equal opportunities for everyone here, " PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi-led Union government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Parivarvad and J-K bank

The prime minister said that Jammu and Kashmir has been the biggest victim of dynastic politics. He also said how his government saved the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. He said the previous governments here had left no stone unturned to destroy the bank, by appointing their relatives and nephews.

"These 'Parivarvadis' (political dynasts) have ruined the bank. It Is because of our government's efforts that JK Bank, which was about to be bankrupt, is today doing ₹1700 cr profits. We took reforms to save J and K Bank and acted on those responsible for irregularities in appointments," the PM said.

