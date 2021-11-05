Wedding bells begin to ring again as covid pandemic recedes

This year, wedding companies will likely make up for all the losses of 2020-21 and may even be able to charge a 10-20% premium, he said. “People have saved up a lot over the last year-and-a-half, so a lot of weddings are either happening or waiting to happen. If we were to apply our regular yardstick, we should be doing double the weddings till the end of this fiscal as compared to 2019."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}