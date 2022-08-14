The big stories of the coming week – in charts

The surging covid-19 cases in Delhi have brought back fears that the pandemic might not be over yet. The national capital has now added more than 2,000 cases per day in 10 of the last 11 days and positivity rate has been hovering around a worrying range of above 15%. With Independence Day and Janmashtami celebrations due this week, mass gatherings could heighten the risk of faster transmission. The central and the state governments have issued advisories to keep a check on the virus, but the rising cases put a spotlight on low coverage of the population with booster doses. India, after a slow start, vaccinated most of the population with both doses in a year. However, a push from the administration was lacklustre for booster doses, which has put India behind not only advanced countries but also its neighbours. Against a world average of 24 booster doses per hundred population, India has managed only eight.