Week ahead: New CJI, Bihar floor test, Asia Cup4 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 11:10 PM IST
It is floor test time for Nitish Kumar, who recently took oath as Bihar chief minister yet again after reviving an old alliance.
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features data related to key events that will make the news in the coming week. It is floor test time for Nitish Kumar, who recently took oath as Bihar chief minister yet again after reviving an old alliance. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will assume charge as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. The Asia Cup will begin on the same day.