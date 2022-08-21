Week ahead: New CJI, Bihar floor test, Asia Cup

A fresh covid-19 surge has created fear over the past few weeks, particularly in pockets such as the national capital Delhi. India reported 11,539 new infections and 34 deaths on Saturday, with Delhi reporting 1,109 of them. While the city is no longer reporting the 2,000-plus daily cases as it was in the first two weeks of August, its test positivity rate remains above 10%. The weekly test positivity rate had peaked at 15.3% on 12 August. Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, said last week that 90% of the covid patients who were hospitalized had not received the booster dose of the vaccine. Maharashtra and Karnataka also reported high infection counts, at 1,855 and 1,713 cases, respectively, on Saturday. Health experts suspect another variant of the virus behind the rise in covid cases. However, hospitalization numbers suggest most cases are mild.