Weeks after quitting TMC, former Rajya Sabha MPs - Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik - join BJP

Three former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha members—Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik—joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Thursday, weeks after resigning from the Upper House and quitting the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The leaders were formally inducted into the BJP by West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya at the party's state headquarters in Salt Lake. Senior state BJP leaders were also present during the induction programme.

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Welcoming the three leaders, Bhattacharya presented them with BJP flags and said their political experience would strengthen the party's organisation in West Bengal.

The induction comes a month after Dev, Ray and Baraik resigned from the Rajya Sabha and severed ties with the TMC following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The BJP is expected to leverage the experience of the three former parliamentarians as it seeks to expand its footprint in the state after the assembly poll outcome. Their switch also marks another high-profile defection from the Trinamool Congress amid political realignments in West Bengal.