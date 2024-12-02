Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the delay in announcing the Chief Minister designate as the coalition is set to form government for another term following its victory in the recent assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Earlier, we got the news that Devendra Fadnavis is the final CM face. But then, Eknath Shinde says that he will accept the decision of the PM. If the decision has been made, then why are they not announcing the decision? We want them to announce the CM's name soon.”

On Wednesday, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde said he would accept any decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the CM's face for the state. Many Shiv Sena leaders have also supported the BJP's decision.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said that reflecting on Eknath Shinde's work, he should have been the “natural choice” for CM, but he has also shown dignity by being ready to accept any decision by the BJP.

“The strike rate of all three parties has been so stupendous that every party will want its leader to become the Chief Minister. But we feel that the way Eknath Shinde has worked on the ground without any allegation and for the common man and led us to victory, he should have been the natural choice,” Shaina NC told ANI.

“He has also shown dignity by saying that it is the high command that will decide who should be given the leadership. Mahayuti is here to stay and to work in the interest of the people of Maharashtra,” she added.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske also reiterated backing anyone chosen by the BJP, as the BJP has supported Shiv Sena throughout.

"PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, and BJP's national president JP Nadda--leaders of the Mahayuti alliance--are also our leaders, and whatever decision they take regarding the Chief Minister will be accepted by all of us," the Shiv Sena MP said.

(With inputs from ANI)