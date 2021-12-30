West Asia’s backwater blues

The Arab uprisings a decade ago sought to usher in sustained political and economic reforms. But that agenda struggled to get off the ground and is now under tremendous pressure in the one country where it did. Until recently, Tunisia stood out as a model of political diversity, peaceful transfers of power and gender equality. Yet, it is now being subjected to the dictatorial impulses of an elected president who enjoys wide popular support. Similarly, Lebanon, long an exponent of cultural diversity in the region, is now in a state of near collapse, because its corrupt political elites refuse to put the country’s interests ahead of their own.