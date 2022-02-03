The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) today issued a notification to announce that elections to 108 municipalities in the state will be held on 27 February.

"Elections to 108 municipalities will be held on February 27. The date of counting will be announced later. The entire election process will be completed by March 8," an State Election Commission official said.

The notification, however, did not mention the date of vote counting, which, the officials said, will be declared later.

