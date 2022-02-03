Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Bengal: 108 municipalities to go to elections on 27 February

West Bengal: 108 municipalities to go to elections on 27 February

1 min read . 12:48 PM IST Livemint

The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) today issued a notification to announce that elections to 108 municipalities in the state will be held on 27 February.

"Elections to 108 municipalities will be held on February 27. The date of counting will be announced later. The entire election process will be completed by March 8," an State Election Commission official said.

