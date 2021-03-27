Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of West Bengal and Assam to go out and vote in record numbers in the first phase of the 2021 elections.

Minutes after polling began for the 30 seats in West Bengal, PM Modi wrote, "I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers."

The elections in West Bengal are being held in all 9 seats in Purulia, 4 in Bankura, 4 in Jhargram and 6 in Paschim Medinipur, besides the 7 seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur.

In his message for Assam, PM Modi tweeted, "The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote."

In Assam, a total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district

The Prime Minister also tweeted for West Bengal and Assam in Bengali and Assamese as well.

