Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >West Bengal, Assam phase 1 voting: PM Modi calls upon 'young friends to vote' in record numbers

West Bengal, Assam phase 1 voting: PM Modi calls upon 'young friends to vote' in record numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 07:35 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The elections in West Bengal are being held in all 9 seats in Purulia, 4 in Bankura, 4 in Jhargram and 6 in Paschim Medinipur, besides the 7 seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur
  • In Assam, a total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and 5 seats from central Assam's Nagaon district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of West Bengal and Assam to go out and vote in record numbers in the first phase of the 2021 elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of West Bengal and Assam to go out and vote in record numbers in the first phase of the 2021 elections.

Minutes after polling began for the 30 seats in West Bengal, PM Modi wrote, "I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Minutes after polling began for the 30 seats in West Bengal, PM Modi wrote, "I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The elections in West Bengal are being held in all 9 seats in Purulia, 4 in Bankura, 4 in Jhargram and 6 in Paschim Medinipur, besides the 7 seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur.

In his message for Assam, PM Modi tweeted, "The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote."

In Assam, a total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district

The Prime Minister also tweeted for West Bengal and Assam in Bengali and Assamese as well.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.