Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Purulia on Thursday. He is addressing a public rally as part of the high-pitched campaigning for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Addressing an election rally in Purulia, PM Modi said the people of West Bengal will punish Mamata Banerjee for 10 years of misrule and politics of appeasement.

"Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe....Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe," PM Modi said.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Purulia, says, "Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe....Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe."#WestBengalElections2021

Slamming the Trinamool Congress, PM Modi said the TMC government did nothing but left Purulia with water stress. "TMC is engaged in playing games, have abandoned farmers," says PM Modi.

"These people have given Purulia a life riddled with a water crisis. They have given Purulia, migration. They have given the poor of Purulia, discriminatory governance. They have given Purulia an identity of being one of the most backward areas of the country," PM Modi added.

"First the Left and then the TMC government didn't let industries develop in Purulia. The kind of work that should've been done for irrigation, didn't take place. I know the problems faced in rearing livestock due to less water. TMC govt was busy in its khel by leaving farming on its own," the PM said.

"This land is a witness to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's exile. This land has Sitakund. It is also said that when goddess Sita was thirsty, Lord Ram got water from the ground by hitting it with an arrow...It is an irony that Purulia faces water crisis today," the Prime Minister further added.

PM Modi said that Bengal has made up its mind long back. "It's been saying 'Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf'. Seeing this determination, didi is taking out her frustration on me. But for us, she's a daughter like crores of daughters of India. Respect for them is part of our culture," Modi said.

Earlier on Wednesday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee unveiled the party's manifesto, promising a monthly Universal Basic Income for all families, a credit card scheme for students to pursue higher studies and formation of a task force to examine the inclusion.

Elections to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will start on 27 March and continue till 29 April. Results will be declared on 2 May.





