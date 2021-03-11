The All India Trinamool Congress has postponed the release of the party's manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections after party supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on Wednesday.

The release was scheduled for Thursday at Kalighat.

Banerjee was admitted to the SSKM Hospital on Wednesday after she alleged that she was attacked by "four-five men" who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.

Doctors of the hospital confirmed on Thursday that preliminary medical tests conducted on the West Bengal CM detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck.

An x-ray was conducted on the chief minister as soon as she was admitted. The doctors are closely monitoring Banerjee for the next 48 hours as she continues to complain of chest pain and breathlessness.

How did the CM get injured?

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

The incident happened around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a local temple.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was praying from there on seeing a temple. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said.

'Move to gain sympathy'

Meanwhile, Congress has accused Banerjee of resorting to 'siyasi pakhand' (hypocrisy) and theatrics to gain public sympathy ahead of the assembly polls.

The Congress' West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told news agency ANI: "This is 'siyasi pakhand' to gain sympathy. Before polls, she (Mamata Banerjee) planned this 'nautanki' (drama) after sensing difficulties in Nandigram."

He said it is strange that during the time when she was allegedly attacked there were no policeman around her.

"She is not just the chief minister, she is the Police Mantri' too. No one can believe that there was no police with Bengal's 'police mantri'. When the police have thrown a security cordon in Nandigram, some youth pushing the chief minister is unbelievable," Chowdhury added.

The Congress leader further said, "Imagine the law-and-order situation for the common people of Bengal when the state's 'police mantri' says she was attacked."





