Home >Politics >News >West Bengal assembly polls: Actor Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP
Noted Bengali film actress Srabanti Chatterjee (L) receives BJP flag from BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (2nd L) and State BJP President Dilip Ghosh (2nd R)

West Bengal assembly polls: Actor Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP

1 min read . 06:16 AM IST ANI

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Monday ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The actor joined the party in the presence of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party's election in-charge in the state, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched an alliance for the polls and had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state.

