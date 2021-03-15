A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding to be made public the medical reports of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee after an alleged attack on her.

"Mamata Banerjee first called it an attack, then accident and today she took out a procession. Her medical report should be made public as we suspect that doctors were influenced", BJP MP Arjun Singh told reporters after the meeting, ANI reported.

Also Read | How India tightened the noose around OTT

The BJP delegation also handed over a letter to CEO over the same issue in the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections.

"The alleged attack has been used to extract the maximum possible political mileage. The Election Commission of India in its report today has ruled out the possibility of any such attack. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its cadre have attempted to use the Chief Minister's purported injury which seems self-inflicted in order to gain sympathy and cause violence in different parts of the state," reads the letter.

The letter stated that TMC's allegation on BJP regarding the attack is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"It is necessary that truth be brought out before public so that staged incidents do not repeat to deceive the masses and manipulate their voting choices," it added.

Banerjee's roadshow

Singh's remarks come on the backdrop of Banerjee's roadshow at Hazra in Kolkata on Sunday.

Banerjee was back on the roads of Kolkata, four days after being injured at the hustings in Nandigram, leading a TMC march on a wheelchair and declaring an injured tiger is far more dangerous.

She also took to Twitter to attack the opposition parties. "We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE! (sic)" she wrote.

Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, with security personnel pushing her wheelchair.

'Not an attack'

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Sunday said that the injury caused to CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram was not a result of an "attack", as per the findings of the state's Observers and Chief Secretary.

The official source of the poll body said that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on Banerjee, reported ANI.

On 10 March, Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on 12 March. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via