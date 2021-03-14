West Bengal assembly polls: BJP likely to announce candidates for 80 seats today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised the names of almost 80 candidates for the third and fourth phase of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, the party said on Saturday.

The names will be announced on Sunday morning, said party leader Rajib Banerjee after the CEC meeting.

"We mainly spoke about the third and fourth phase, and I think almost 80 seats have been finalised. The announcement will be made tomorrow," said Banerjee after the CEC meeting in Delhi on Saturday.

He added that he wants to contest from his previous seat- Domjur, and had made his intentions clear to the party.

BJP has already announced 58 candidates for the West Bengal assembly election 2021. In the first list, the party fielded newly inducted Suvendu Adhikari against his former colleague and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee.

Suvendu files nomination

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination as the party's candidate from Nandigram.

He will be fighting against TMC supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had filed her nomination on 10 March.

The TMC on 5 March released its list of candidates with Banerjee announcing that she will contest from Nandigram.

The BJP's central election committee has also finalised its remaining candidates for the Assam and Kerala assembly polls in a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief JP Nadda were also present in the meeting at BJP headquarters along with top leaders from the respective states.

Elections in eight phase

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

1st phase: Date of poll- 27 March

2nd phase: date of poll - 1 April

3rd phase: Date of poll - 6 April

4th phase: Date of poll - 10 April

5th phase: Date of poll -17 April

6th phase: Date of poll - 22 April

7th phase: Date of poll- 26 April

8th phase: Date of poll -29 April





