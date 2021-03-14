West Bengal assembly polls: BJP likely to announce candidates for 80 seats today

"We mainly spoke about the third and fourth phase, and I think almost 80 seats have been finalised. The announcement will be made tomorrow," said Banerjee after the CEC meeting in Delhi on Saturday.
He added that he wants to contest from his previous seat- Domjur, and had made his intentions clear to the party.
BJP has already announced 58 candidates for the West Bengal assembly election 2021. In the first list, the party fielded newly inducted Suvendu Adhikari against his former colleague and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee.
Suvendu files nomination
Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination as the party's candidate from Nandigram.
He will be fighting against TMC supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had filed her nomination on 10 March.