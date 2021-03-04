The Bharatiya Janata Party will definitely bag over 200 of the total 294 assembly seats in the upcoming West Bengal elections, state party chief Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday.

"We will not get less than 200 (seats). It will definitely be more than 200. We did not begin preparations today, we had started five years back," said Ghosh.

"We have proceeded phase-wise, we all saw results in the Lok Sabha elections. We are going ahead with mantra of '19 mein half, 21 mein saaf'," he added, speaking about the party vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling party at the Centre had in 2019 won 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, which was a significant increase from 2014 when BJP only had a seat count of two in West Bengal.

TMC won only by three seats from BJP. For the very first time, the state saw this kind of result.

Congress in West Bengal

Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said the Congress will contest 92 seats in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a joint Congress-Left-ISF press conference in Kolkata, Chowdhury said: "As per the discussions held with the Left so far, 92 seats have been finalised for the Congress to contest on in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The list of candidates for these seats will be announced in two days."

"We had demanded 130 seats in the beginning, the Left front might have accommodated us with more seats but we had to keep the gap for other parties such as Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Now we don't have to share seats with RJD and NCP but our offer is open for other parties," he added.

RJD-TMC alliance?

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and offered his full support to her for the polls.

Addressing the media after meeting the TMC supremo, Tejashwi told reporters, "It is Lalu ji's decision to provide full support to Mamata Ji. Our first priority is to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal."

He also took a jibe at the "baraat" of BJP leaders in the recent weeks arriving in West Bengal to campaign for the party and questioned their ability to run the government in the state better than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"BJP is such a big party. The BJP has brought a "Baarat" (procession) of all the union ministers to West Bengal. Who is their groom? Name a single BJP leader who is more experienced than Mamta Banerjee in running the government. Will you hand over power to a leader who does not have any experience?" Tejashwi Yadav asked while speaking to ANI.

