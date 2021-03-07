Days after announcing that the Congress will contest 92 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, the party has released a list of 13 candidates to be fielded in the first two phases of the polls.

Congress declared that Nepal Mahato from Baghmundi, Shiu Maiti from Bhagabanpur, Uttam Banerjee from Balarampur, Manas Kumar Karmahapatra from Egra and Partha Pratim Banerjee from Purulia will fight the first phase.

The second phase will see Sukhdeb Bera from Patharpratima, Indranil Raut from Kakdwip, Manik Bhowmik from Moyna, Samir Roy from Kharagpur Sadar, Chiranjib Bhowmik from Sabang, Radha Rani Benerjee from Bankura, Dobu Chatterjee Bishnupur, and Akshav Santra from Katulpur.

Party leader Pradeep Bhattacharya had said on Saturday that discussions between the Congress, Left and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) on seat-sharing and alliance are yet to conclude.

The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left-ISF alliance and the BJP.

Congress on 92 seats

In a joint Congress-Left-ISF press conference last week, senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had stated: "As per the discussions held with the Left so far, 92 seats have been finalised for the Congress to contest on in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The list of candidates for these seats will be announced in two days."

"We had demanded 130 seats in the beginning, the Left front might have accommodated us with more seats but we had to keep the gap for other parties such as Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Now we don't have to share seats with RJD and NCP but our offer is open for other parties," he added.

Commenting over Congress leader Anand Sharma's remarks on the alliance with Indian Secular Front (ISF), Chowdhury said, "We're in charge of a state and don't take any decision on our own without any permission."

Earlier, Sharma had tweeted that "alliance with ISF and other such parties is against the ideology of the Congress and should have been discussed at the Congress Working Committee (CWC)."

Elections in eight phases

Polling will be held for the 294-member West Bengal assembly in eight phases. Last time, the assembly polls were conducted in seven phases.

1st phase: Date of poll: 27 March

2nd phase: date of poll: 1 April

3rd phase: Date of poll: 6 April

4th phase: Date of poll: 10 April

5th phase: Date of poll:17 April

6th phase: Date of poll: 22 April

7th phase: Date of poll: 26 April

8th phase: Date of poll: 29 April

Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via