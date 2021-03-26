Even the Congress, Left front and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers will feel safer in West Bengal if Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections, said Union minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

Launching a veiled attack at the ruling TMC, the minister said that one cannot ensure development till safety and security are provided to people. Singh was addressing a campaign rally in Taldangra on the last day of campaigning ahead of the first phase of the polls.

"We believe that till you provide safety and security for the people, you cannot ensure development. I assure you that if we form the government here, we will ensure safety and security for all. Even the Congress, Left parties and TMC karyakartas will feel safe under BJP rule," he said.

At another rally in the Joypur district, Singh hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government and said that West Bengal is living in the 19th century because of decades of misrule of TMC and Left parties.

"When entire India is living in a new century, the 21st century, West Bengal is living in the 19th century. This is all because of decades of misrule by the Left parties and TMC," Singh said.

He also attacked the ruling party over the water issue in the state and promised that every household will get water by the end of 2024 under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' Scheme.

"I am absolutely sure that BJP will win more than 200 seats in the elections. The people of West Bengal want to ask Mamata Di that what has she done for them in the last 20 years. Water is a major issue in this region. But I assure you all that every house will get water by the end of 2024 under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' Scheme," he said.

Over the last few days, several BJP leaders have criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for the state's law and order situation.

TMC and BJP are at loggerheads ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

The first phase of the assembly polls will be kicked off on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

