In view of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is planning to meet Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday.
RJD has decided to field candidates in constituencies with Hindi speaking voters in West Bengal and Assam. The party has stated that its main objective is to prevent Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power and supporting the alliance partners.
Yadav had recently announced that his party will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly election in alliance with "like-minded" parties.
Speaking about the same, he said: "Our party used to be a national party, now we want to expand it. We are talking to like-minded parties.
Yadav said he has already spoken to Congress and will hold talks with the AIUDF to formalise the alliance.
He said apart from the Congress and AIUDF, the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties too.
"There are around five% Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. We have a considerable number of such people in 11 seats, but we will contest only where chances of winning are high," Yadav said.