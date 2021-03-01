In view of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is planning to meet Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

RJD has decided to field candidates in constituencies with Hindi speaking voters in West Bengal and Assam. The party has stated that its main objective is to prevent Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power and supporting the alliance partners.

Yadav had recently announced that his party will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly election in alliance with "like-minded" parties.

Speaking about the same, he said: "Our party used to be a national party, now we want to expand it. We are talking to like-minded parties.

Yadav said he has already spoken to Congress and will hold talks with the AIUDF to formalise the alliance.

He said apart from the Congress and AIUDF, the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties too.

"There are around five% Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. We have a considerable number of such people in 11 seats, but we will contest only where chances of winning are high," Yadav said.

The senior RJD leader also said he would travel to other poll-bound states, including West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry to campaign against the BJP and its allies.

Election dates in Assam and West Bengal

The Election Commission last week announced the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June.

Dates in Assam:

1st phase: 47 constituencies in 12 districts. Date of poll: 27 March, 2021

2nd phase: 39 constituencies in 13 districts. Date of polling: 1 April, 2021

3rd phase: 40 constituencies in 12 districts. Date of Poll: 6 April, 2021

Dates in West Bengal:

Polling will be held for the 294-member West Bengal assembly in eight phases. Last time, the assembly polls were conducted in seven phases.

1st phase: Date of poll: 27 March

2nd phase: date of poll: 1 April

3rd phase: Date of poll: 6 April

4th phase: Date of poll: 10 April

5th phase: Date of poll:17 April

6th phase: Date of poll: 22 April

7th phase: Date of poll: 26 April

8th phase: Date of poll: 29 April





